Mooney said, “I’m happy to have Peter back at Richmond.” “He is a really gifted coach with a plethora of experience and a thorough understanding of our program and culture. We are really lucky to have him return to our program.”

Thomas, a 2007 alumnus of Richmond, worked as the school’s Director of Basketball Operations from 2008 to 2013, guiding the team to two NCAA Tournament trips, an Atlantic 10 championship, and a Sweet 16 berth. With Thomas on staff, Richmond posted a 110-64 record, obtaining the best NCAA Tournament seed (7) in school history in 2010 and winning a school-record 29 games in 2011, when it advanced to the Sweet 16 by defeating Vanderbilt and Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament.

In 2003, Little Rock, Arkansas native Thomas began his playing career as a walk-on at Richmond. In 2005, when Mooney came to Richmond, he presented Thomas with a scholarship. Thomas would start each of the Spiders’ sixty games over the next two years.

Thomas scored 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a senior and team captain in 2006-07, while shooting 53 percent from the floor and was named Academic All-Conference for the second consecutive season. Thomas has 15 years of coaching expertise at the college level. In his nine years at Campbell, Thomas led the Fighting Camels to five winning seasons, three playoff appearances, two trips to the Big South championship game, and the 2019 Big South regular season championship, the program’s second conference title.