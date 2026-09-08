Peyton, Eli Manning stage a mini heist to reveal ‘ManningCast’ season 6 schedule

The Manning brothers turned the release of their sixth-season “ManningCast” schedule into a mini heist, according to ESPN. The schedule was made public Tuesday, but Peyton Manning told Eli he had a prior commitment — “book club” — on Week 6 and proposed an unconventional fix.

In the ESPN feature, Peyton said calling NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to change the date would not be simple, joking that the commish “doesn’t check his voicemail much.” That prompted the brothers to concoct a plot to infiltrate NFL headquarters and hack into the league’s computer system to alter the “ManningCast” schedule.

According to ESPN, the brothers recruited an ensemble cast for the short film, including Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, actress Anne Hathaway and tennis great Serena Williams. The video also features Marshawn Lynch and appearances by the Harbaugh and Kelce brothers; ESPN reported some celebrities declined but the final crew remained top-tier.

Peyton told ESPN the project was conceived as an homage to the heist and action movies the brothers watched growing up and was filmed as a mini-movie. He said past schedule-release videos included “ManningCast Auditions” and “ManningCast: The Musical.” Eli quipped that people had long suggested he could be an action star, a line Peyton quickly undercut.

The short film gives viewers an uncommon on-set look at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who has participated in the Mannings’ schedule videos before. Peyton said Goodell has appeared in the last three release videos and that the league has been a strong partner in producing the clips, according to ESPN, which was taken behind the scenes for the project.