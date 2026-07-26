Philippines seek to turn Asian Cup heartbreak into ASEAN Championship momentum

After missing out on qualification for next year’s AFC Asian Cup, the Philippines head into the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup determined to convert recent disappointment into forward momentum. Carles Cuadrat’s side were denied a place after a 1-1 draw with Tajikistan despite going unbeaten through qualifying and had been on the brink of qualifying for only the second time in their history.

Goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad said the failure to reach the continental tournament was painful and reinforced what the team is capable of. “I think we deserved to qualify, the fans deserved it, and the team deserved to be at the Asian Cup as well,” Kammeraad told ESPN Philippines. “Going undefeated and still not making it hurts, but at the same time it shows what this group is capable of.”

Veteran defender Daisuke Sato acknowledged the lingering disappointment but said the squad has shifted focus to the challenge ahead. “It hurts a lot because we believed we deserved to be there,” Sato said. “We moved on. We can’t dwell on it forever. We have to learn from it, move forward and make sure we come back even stronger.”

Midfielder Sandro Reyes called the Asian Cup snub one of the toughest moments of his career, but pointed to the 2024 ASEAN Championship run that reignited belief. The Philippines reached the semifinals in the previous edition and produced a 2-1 victory over then-defending champions Thailand in December 2024, a run that drew packed crowds and renewed optimism around the national team.

Drawn into Group B alongside seven-time champions Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos, the Philippines see the regional tournament as an opportunity to rebuild confidence. “This tournament is a great opportunity for the team to show our character and our resilience as Filipinos,” Kammeraad told ESPN Philippines, with teammates saying a strong campaign could provide momentum for what comes next.