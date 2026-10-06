Philippines show promise but must convert it into consistent results

Philippines’ two recent ASEAN campaigns produced different snapshots of a team in transition. The side finished third in Group B of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup with four points from three matches and exited the regional tournament early, but closer observation in Bandung revealed encouraging signs and clear areas for improvement.

Carles Cuadrat used the earlier ASEAN Championship, played outside the FIFA window, to expose younger players to senior international football, assess options and begin building greater squad depth. That competition ended with the Philippines missing out on the semifinals, an outcome Cuadrat called a useful experience for the future.

With more preferred players available for the ASEAN Cup, the Philippines entered the tournament with higher expectations. They opened with a 1-0 defeat to Vietnam, drew 2-2 with Pakistan after surrendering a two-goal lead, and finished group play with a 2-1 victory over Thailand thanks to a brace from Bjørn Martin Kristensen. The four points were not enough to advance to the bronze-medal playoff.

The matches underlined the thin margins between promise and production. The team showed it can compete with stronger regional opponents and, at times, decide games; the Pakistan and Vietnam results illustrated how missed opportunities and lapses can turn potential into dropped points. Cuadrat has sought to establish a clearer style on the pitch, and elements of that approach were visible in Bandung.

Off the field, the tournament offered further insights into the squad’s development. Observers in Bandung noted emotional swings typical of tournament play, a growing sense of togetherness among players and significant support from Filipino fans in the stands. Those elements, alongside on-field progress, framed the central question moving forward: whether the competitiveness shown can be consistently translated into results.