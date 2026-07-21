Philippines turn to youth for ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026

The Philippines have opted for youth at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, with coach Carles Cuadrat naming a 24-player squad on Monday. The roster carries an average age of 24.9 years as the tournament, officially the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, begins on July 24. The side enters the competition looking to go one step further after reaching the semifinals in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and most recently 2024.

The tournament falls outside FIFA’s international window, which left several recent mainstays unavailable because their clubs were not obliged to release them. Goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza, Bjorn Martin Kristensen, Gerrit Holtmann and captain Manny Ott were all unavailable for selection.

Experience in the squad is limited. Only three players have made more than 30 appearances for the national team: Daisuke Sato (62 caps), Sandro Reyes (31) and Jarvey Gayoso (34). More than half the roster — 14 players — have fewer than 10 senior caps, including five who are yet to make their international debut: goalkeeper Enrico Mangaoang and attackers Andres Aldeguer, Aarran Long, Martini Rey and Rocket Ritarita.

There are familiar names among the younger group. Sandro Reyes, 23, remains a key presence after a starring role in the last edition, and Quincy Kammeraad, 25, will contest the starting goalkeeper spot with veteran Patrick Deyto. Kammeraad said, “It’s a young squad, a lot of relatively new faces, and we believe we can make a run for it. Every member of the squad will give their absolute best to bring the country to where we belong.” Cole Mrowka, who debuted last month and scored in a 5-1 friendly win over Guam, said he was looking forward to his first taste of the regional tournament; he plays for Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew.

Philippines sit out the first round of Group B fixtures and will begin their campaign on July 28 against Myanmar, followed by Laos, before finishing the group against Thailand and Malaysia. Historically, the nation moved from heavy underdog — including a 13-1 loss to Indonesia in 2002 — to a shock winner over then-defending champion Vietnam in the 2010 “Miracle of Hanoi,” a run that helped spur five semifinal appearances in the past 16 years.