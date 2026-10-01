Phillies and Braves meet in winner-take-all Wild Card Game 3

One National League wild-card series remains after three were decided in two games. According to ESPN, the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres each completed sweeps, leaving only the NL East showdown between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves to settle a final spot in the division series.

The series is tied 1-1 and Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, according to ESPN. Philadelphia’s Game 2 victory came in extra innings, while Atlanta supplied late-game heroics in Game 1, producing a dramatic sequence across the first two contests.

Philadelphia enters Game 3 with an edge in starting pitching and momentum from its comeback. According to ESPN, the middle of the Phillies’ lineup all homered during the Game 2 rally, and the club’s core has deep postseason experience — Bryce Harper has appeared in 40 playoff games with the Phillies.

Atlanta has shown a willingness to lean on its offense and bullpen plans. According to ESPN, the Braves are likely to employ a bullpen-oriented approach, with Grant Holmes mentioned as a probable starter. The Braves will look to their veteran lineup to carry them, and ESPN notes Aaron Nola is viewed as more hittable than Phillies starters Cristopher Sanchez and Jesús Luzardo.

Game 3 starters were listed as TBD vs. TBD and official lineups remained pending. According to ESPN, pregame lineups, ballpark sights and sounds and postgame takeaways will accompany coverage as the winner advances and the loser ends its season.