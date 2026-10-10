Pirates and Sundowns clash in MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns meet Saturday night at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium for the MTN8 final, with the first piece of silverware on offer in the 2026-27 South African season.

According to the match preview, the recent pattern in South African football has seen Sundowns dominate the Premiership while Pirates have enjoyed greater success in cup competitions.

The same preview noted that Pirates ended a run of eight consecutive Sundowns league wins last season. That result underlined the competitive edge between the two sides despite Sundowns’ league pedigree.

Miguel Cardoso’s Sundowns, buoyed by a return to continental success with the CAF Champions League title, will attempt to halt Pirates’ dominance in this competition. The match preview states Sundowns seek to end Pirates’ run of four successive MTN8 title wins.

The fixture carries domestic and reputational stakes for both clubs as they look to open the campaign with silverware. Match coverage typically includes kick-off time, team news and broadcast details for supporters planning to follow the final.