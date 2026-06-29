Players of Nigerian descent shine as World Cup reaches knockout phase

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the tournament’s first with 48 teams, which featured a record 10 African nations. Still, the country was represented on the pitch: sixteen players with Nigerian parentage or grandparentage featured over the opening two weeks, and several have been prominent in the group stage, including Folarin Balogun and Promise David, according to the source.

Folarin Balogun opened the tournament against Paraguay with a two-goal display after the United States had taken an early lead via an own goal. His first was a first-time finish from a Christian Pulisic pass, and his second came after a darting run past two defenders from a Malik Tillman through ball, a curled finish into the top corner. That performance was the first multi-goal World Cup game by an American since Bert Patenaude in 1930 and left Balogun one goal shy of equalling Landon Donovan’s three-goal haul from 2010. He also provided the low cross that led to an own goal against Australia, earned FIFA’s Player of the Match in both wins, and helped the USA secure Group D with a game to spare, according to the source.

Michael Olise earned Man of the Match honors in his France debut versus Senegal, finishing with 100 percent shot accuracy, four chances created and an assist that allowed Kylian Mbappé to become France’s all-time top scorer. He followed that with two assists and an 8.9 rating in a 3-0 win over Iraq, giving him three assists from two matches — more than any other player in the tournament at that stage. He featured 65 minutes in France’s 4-1 win over Norway, according to the source.

Germany’s Felix Nmecha scored inside six minutes against Curaçao, combining with Florian Wirtz before steering a first-time finish into the far corner, and won the foul that led to a penalty in the same match. Against Ivory Coast, his stoppage-time pass set up Deniz Undav’s 94th-minute winner. He struggled in the final group game against Ecuador, where a first-half dispossession led directly to Ecuador’s equalizer in the ninth minute; he generated two shots before being replaced in the 64th minute, according to the source.

Manuel Akanji was Switzerland’s defensive constant, playing every minute of the group stage (all 270 minutes) as the Swiss conceded three goals and topped Group B ahead of co-hosts Canada. He completed the full 90 in the decisive 2-1 win over Canada as Switzerland managed Canada’s pressure, according to the source.