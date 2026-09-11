Players react to viral NHL 27 facial scans at NHL/NHLPA tour

EA Sports’ NHL 27 release set off a wave of online attention for its player facial scans, which users described as anything from amusing to grotesque. According to players at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, social feeds quickly filled with memes and comparisons after several scans went viral.

Some players said the digital avatars were close to the real thing. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin received praise from teammate Tom Wilson for a scan that captured his salt-and-pepper hair and tan. Minnesota Wild winger Matt Boldy said the likeness was “like looking into a mirror,” noting the game picked up on hair color and other features.

Others were less pleased. Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar suggested his scan exaggerated a chin feature and called for a re-scan. Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei’s image prompted grim comparisons to a horror-clown character, and Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield said his avatar made him look tired and disoriented. Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras called Caufield’s scan especially bad and said he sends it to the winger frequently.

Reactions ran the gamut among younger players as well. San Jose cover athlete Macklin Celebrini called his scan better than some, while Seattle’s Matty Beniers said his gray hair was rendered far more prominent than in real life. Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson criticized the beard and the eyes on his avatar, while Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston and Vancouver’s Brock Boeser noted small hair differences but generally accepted the likenesses.

Several players made lighter observations about teammates’ scans. Colorado’s Cale Makar drew a comment from Gabriel Landeskog about extra hairline movement in his avatar, and New Jersey’s Jack Hughes said his scan looked like he had seen a ghost. Overall, the reactions at the Las Vegas media tour reflected a mix of amusement and frustration as players compared themselves to their virtual counterparts.