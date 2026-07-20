Players to watch at WAFCON 2026: Banda, the Chawinga sisters and Kgatlana

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations begins July 26 in Morocco, arriving shortly after the FIFA World Cup following a four-month delay, according to the tournament preview. Several of Africa’s top players, many based in the NWSL, are expected to feature.

Zambia’s Barbra Banda is listed as a player to watch. The Copper Queens captain is a leading striker and one of the NWSL’s most prominent names with Orlando Pride, per the preview. Racheal Kundananji, who was the most expensive signing in women’s football at the time Bay FC acquired her, offers versatility from wide areas to the front line.

The Chawinga sisters will be central to Malawi’s hopes. Temwa Chawinga, a Kansas City Current forward, has a notable strike rate in the NWSL and will make her first WAFCON appearance. Tabitha Chawinga averaged a goal involvement per game for Lyon in 2025-26, registering 13 goals and five assists in 18 matches, and is described as a playmaker, finisher and leader.

Nigeria’s attacking depth features prominently. Gift Monday scored a hat trick for Washington Spirit against Houston Dash in under 36 minutes and is highlighted as capable of changing games. Asisat Oshoala is a six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year and, now an Al-Hilal striker, scored in back-to-back wins over Senegal this year. Esther Okoronkwo was a key figure in Nigeria’s WAFCON triumph last year, with her playmaking for AFC Toronto noted as essential.

Hosts Morocco will rely on Ghizlane Chebbak, who has won back-to-back Golden Boots amid successive runners-up finishes. South Africa’s Linda Motlhalo, a Glasgow City midfielder nicknamed the ‘Randfontein Ronaldinho,’ is a reliable penalty taker who has scored at international level; Refiloe Jane recently set up Motlhalo’s winner in a 1-0 victory over Japan. Thembi Kgatlana, despite injuries over the past three years, has a history of elevating her performances at major tournaments and has shown encouraging form for Tigres UANL.

The preview highlights these players among those to watch as the tournament approaches in Morocco, where squads will take the field from July 26.