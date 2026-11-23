Thanksgiving week marks the start of the sprint to the end of the NFL regular season, and while some teams have little to play for, many players enter the final stretch with significant stakes — from contract money to starting opportunities, according to the report.

The author identified 11 players who have the most to gain or lose over the remainder of the campaign, using Week 11 performances and the schedule as inspiration. The list includes Kirk Cousins, George Pickens, J.J. McCarthy, Tyler Lockett’s teammate D.K. Metcalf, along with Michael Lassiter, Bijan Robinson, Brian Branch, Kellen Mond, and others, according to the report.

Kirk Cousins’ recent form illustrated the highs and lows that define those stakes. He returned to a warm reception after two months of struggles under Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz and completed a strong outing the previous week, throwing for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a comfortable victory over the rival Green Bay Packers, according to the report.

That momentum did not carry to Mexico City, where the Vikings were beaten by the San Francisco 49ers. Cousins went 26-of-38 for 235 yards and threw a pick-six that Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted and returned for a score. Minnesota lost 35-10, and the game featured a notable clip of Cousins shouting at his offensive linemen; he was knocked down seven times, according to the report.

The Vikings’ run game also struggled with Cousins under center. Minnesota converted 21 carries into 69 yards and five first downs; Aaron Jones Sr. recorded a touchdown run, and Jordan Mason’s 16-yard carry came against San Francisco backups in the fourth quarter with Carson Wentz on the field, according to the report. The absent ground game and a trailing script reduced Cousins’ opportunities to use play-action.

Play-action has been a differentiator in Cousins’ career. Before the trade to Minnesota he ranked third in the NFL in QBR when using play-action and 14th when operating as a pure dropback passer. Seven of his eight interceptions with the Raiders came on pure dropback attempts. In the Mexico City game, Cousins was 7-of-12 for 91 yards on play-action (7.6 yards per attempt) and 19-of-26 for 144 yards without play-fakes (5.5 yards per attempt), according to the report.