Mauricio Pochettino has arrived at Manchester United and faces immediate pressure to halt a slump and pull the club out of the relegation zone, with his first game in charge set for Sunday at Liverpool. The report notes his priorities include securing United’s first league win since August and beginning to rebuild a squad in his own image. The 54-year-old is identified as the former United States men’s national team coach and a manager with previous spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Former United captain Gary Neville recalled Pochettino using a whiteboard at Spurs in 2014 to split players into those he could trust and those he could not, underscoring the fast evaluation task ahead. Pochettino inherits a squad assembled by six previous managers, a process the report traces back to Louis van Gaal’s signing of Luke Shaw in 2014.

The goalkeeper situation is outlined clearly. Senne Lammens, 24, is credited with an impressive first season but a dip in form after a costly error at the World Cup that contributed to Belgium’s exit to Spain; the assessment says he is not one of United’s problems and deserves to stay. Karl Darlow, 36, signed as a free agent after leaving Leeds United and serves as No. 2, but the report judges him not a top-class keeper and recommends he be moved on.

Defensive evaluations offer a mixed view. Diogo Dalot, 27, is described as durable and versatile — having missed just 18 games through injury since January 2020 — and is recommended to remain despite perceived defensive shortcomings. Noussair Mazraoui, 29, signed for £15 million from Bayern Munich in 2024 as a squad option but is judged not good enough for any role and unreliable for fitness, with a recommendation to go. Matthijs de Ligt, 27, was a €45 million recruit opposed by the football department over injuries; Transfermarkt records him unavailable for 343 days due to injury since arriving in August 2024, and the report advises a departure.

Harry Maguire, 33, remains in the short-term mix: once the world’s most expensive defender after his £80 million move in 2019, he earned a one-year contract last summer and is valued for leadership despite a lack of pace. Lisandro Martínez, 28, is out of contract next summer and, while a potential countryman link with Pochettino is noted, the assessment calls him too reckless and injury-prone for a long-term future.