Mauricio Pochettino can stabilize Manchester United on the pitch, but he cannot repair systemic problems at the club, according to the article. The piece notes Pochettino’s average tenure across his last three jobs is about 18 months, and says sweeping cultural and structural change must come from the top.

The article outlines what Pochettino can realistically achieve: galvanize the fan base, restore enthusiasm after Michael Carrick’s struggles, improve individual players and push Manchester United back up the Premier League table in the short term. It also points out that Champions League qualification remains attainable, with UCL places eight points away and 28 league matches remaining, and that the club appears bound for the UCL knockout playoffs in Europe.

Fixing deeper issues, the article argues, requires a formal review of decisions at executive level — who made them, why they succeeded or failed, and who should be held accountable. The piece stresses that sustained success at top clubs typically rests on strong corporate and sporting cultures that extend beyond the head coach, so that managerial departures do not precipitate crisis.

The article criticizes comments by Avram Glazer to investors that Manchester United are not dependent on sporting success to retain commercial appeal, citing the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys as examples. It calls those remarks tone-deaf and notes United have posted losses in each of the past seven seasons while winning just two domestic cups during that span. The article adds that top clubs derive a significant portion — roughly a third or more — of revenue from prize money.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s role receives scrutiny in the article. It says Ratcliffe took over football operations 33 months ago after buying 28.9 percent of the club for $1.65 billion, and that United have won 35 of 99 Premier League matches since then while employing a fourth manager. The piece reports Ratcliffe has spent more than $35 million on payouts to coaches and sporting directors he dismissed, a figure the article says would be closer to $50 million if AC Milan had not hired Ruben Amorim after his sacking.

The article concludes that meaningful progress will require ownership and executive-level accountability — change that Pochettino alone cannot deliver.