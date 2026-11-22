Two of England’s most storied clubs meet at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool host Manchester United in a Premier League match that ranks among the season’s marquee fixtures.

The primary storyline centers on Mauricio Pochettino, who will lead the Red Devils for the first time in the competition. The Argentine begins his tenure as Manchester United head coach with this trip to one of the club’s fiercest rivals.

Pochettino assumes the role following the sacking of Michael Carrick, a change in leadership announced by the club. His arrival comes after his departure from the United States men’s national team.

Sunday’s meeting brings added focus because of the managerial switch, with attention on how Pochettino’s side performs at Anfield. The match is being presented as a high-profile test at a historic venue.

Coverage will include live updates, analysis and highlights from the match. Fans and observers can follow the action and the early chapters of Pochettino’s tenure as Manchester United manager.