Pochettino enters new phase with four-year USMNT contract

Almost two years ago U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson stood outside the W Hotel in Barcelona with then-sporting director Matt Crocker and realized that hiring Mauricio Pochettino was within reach. With the U.S. Soccer Federation announcing Monday that Pochettino has signed a new four-year deal, the dynamic between coach and federation is markedly different, and new challenges await.

The relationship between federation and coach has grown more established since Pochettino’s arrival, the parties said. U.S. Soccer made it clear before the World Cup that it wanted Pochettino to remain, while the coach and his staff adopted a wait-and-see posture as tournament results played out — including group-stage highs and a 4-1 round-of-16 loss to Belgium. Despite uneven results, both sides saw enough potential to continue together.

Discussions over the extension were described by a source familiar with the talks as a steady, collaborative exchange of ideas rather than a single formal offer and response. Another source said the publicity around the agreement matched sponsor expectations. Ken Griffin is the lead philanthropic supporter for Pochettino’s appointment through the 2030 World Cup, and Griffin said he was “thrilled” at the coach’s return. Scott Goodwin, Adam Freede and several commercial partners are also contributing.

The USSF views Pochettino as a figure who can lift the program to compete with top international teams while helping shape broader federation projects, including design elements of the expanding national training center and the pathway for young players. Pochettino’s known affinity for club football, and the Premier League in particular, had prompted speculation he might depart after the World Cup, but the federation and coach found sufficient alignment to extend the partnership.

Pochettino told reporters the federation’s belief in his staff before the World Cup was important and described the forthcoming period as an opportunity to begin anew with a different approach and philosophy. He also established a level of accountability within the team and employed a high-pressing style in wins over Paraguay and Australia during his tenure.