Pochettino inherits chaotic Manchester United project, according to ESPN

Mauricio Pochettino will take over a Manchester United side mired in poor form and structural confusion, according to ESPN. The club sits 18th in the Premier League and has won only one of its past 11 matches, the outlet reports.

ESPN outlines a pattern of stop-start decision-making at United that has periodically reversed the club’s on-field identity. The club moved from David Moyes’s defensive counter approach to Louis van Gaal’s possession focus, then to Jose Mourinho’s pragmatic style and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s more positive, adaptive methods, the report says.

The paper highlights the curious 2020s-era choices as evidence of that instability. Ralf Rangnick was hired to instill modern pressing and possession principles for half a season just months after the club signed Cristiano Ronaldo, whom the piece describes as an anti-pressing presence; Rangnick’s interim spell averaged 1.48 points per game. ESPN also notes that three of the four shortest and least successful United tenures have come in the past four hires.

More recently, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim were asked to find a middle ground between possession and defense. Amorim, described as a proponent of a rigid 3-5-2, was building promising underlying numbers and advanced statistics before being replaced by Michael Carrick, who has since departed, ESPN reports. The outlet contrasts United’s spending with Brentford’s, saying Brentford spent far less and earned more points over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

ESPN characterizes United’s current squad as assembled in a haphazard, stylistically inconsistent manner, a problem compounded by a managerial search that reportedly included candidates ranging from the pressing-minded Pochettino to defensive options such as Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann. Those are the issues Pochettino is expected to inherit, according to ESPN.