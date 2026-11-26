Mauricio Pochettino has faced immediate turbulence since taking charge at Manchester United, with the new head coach two matches and seven days into his tenure already encountering several chaotic episodes, according to the report. United drew 2-2 at Sporting CP in Lisbon after a fixture that featured three penalties, two goalkeeping errors, two disallowed goals and another red card.

The first 30 minutes offered encouragement, but problems soon reappeared. Sporting were awarded two penalties within 75 seconds — one described as harsh and the other resulting from a reckless action by goalkeeper Senne Lammens — with Luis Suárez missing the first spot kick and converting the second, according to the report. United had taken the lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a bizarre second goal when his long-range effort struck a divot and looped over Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira.

United’s advantage evaporated when Lammens dropped a routine cross at Suárez’s feet, illustrating a pattern of individual errors that have hampered the club recently. Pochettino has insisted his players are not “fragile,” but the match reinforced concerns about confidence and costly lapses that must be addressed quickly, according to the report.

Officials also influenced the contest. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak ruled out an Amad Diallo goal after penalizing Youri Tielemans for an inferred foul in the build-up, a decision called inexplicable in the report. Tielemans received a second yellow in stoppage time and was sent off, becoming the third United player dismissed in five Champions League games this season. A late effort was also ruled out when Sporting goalkeeper Kaique punched the ball into his own net under pressure from Patrick Dorgu.

Pochettino acknowledged the difficult start since leaving the United States national team, saying he is excited to lead the club and accepts the responsibility of improving results. He also criticized some of the officiating, saying the decisions were “impossible” to understand, and signalled belief the team can recover and return to the level its history demands, according to the report.