Mauricio Pochettino has returned to the Premier League as Manchester United manager, reopening an emotional chapter for Tottenham supporters who once hailed him as transformative. Pochettino first arrived at Spurs in 2014 and presided over a run of results and moments that remain vivid in the club’s recent history.

Under Pochettino, Tottenham produced one of the most celebrated sides in the club’s modern era. The team pushed for the Premier League title, reached the Champions League final and went a full season unbeaten at home, first at the old White Hart Lane and then at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Players including Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembélé and Hugo Lloris were central to that period. The spell also featured high-profile European victories, notably against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, and the dramatic Lucas Moura hat trick in Amsterdam that sent Spurs to their first Champions League final.

Pochettino was relieved of his duties in November 2019, several months after the Champions League final. The club’s form had deteriorated and the squad was described as needing a rebuild; when results dropped in the winter of 2019 the manager was dismissed. Since his departure, no successor has recreated the same bond with supporters, a recurring observation among the fan base.

Roberto De Zerbi is in charge at Tottenham and has been credited with steering the club away from relegation, earning goodwill from supporters in the process. The club won the Europa League in 2025, defeating Manchester United, and appears willing to spend heavily in recent transfer windows, moves that have prompted discussion about whether Pochettino could one day return.

Pochettino has publicly expressed a desire to return to Tottenham on multiple occasions, and his name often resurfaces whenever managerial change occurs at the club. With him now managing Manchester United, the path back to north London appears more complicated for many Spurs supporters.