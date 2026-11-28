Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of his first home game as Manchester United head coach when United host Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United come into the match following a 4-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend and a 2-2 draw with Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, according to the report.

Pochettino is still searching for his first win in charge. Manchester United sit 19th in the Premier League table and have gone nine league matches without a victory, according to the report.

Live updates will be provided throughout Saturday’s match at Old Trafford.