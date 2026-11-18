The Mauricio Pochettino Farewell Tour reaches its final stop as the United States hosts Haiti in Cincinnati for the second leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie. The U.S. carries a 6-0 lead after Saturday’s first leg in Miami.

Christian Pulisic scored a brace in the dominant performance that put the Americans firmly in control of the tie. The hosts will aim to finish the job against Les Grenadiers in Ohio.

Tuesday’s match will be Pochettino’s final appearance as head coach, concluding a two-year tenure with the USMNT. The Argentine manager is set to depart for Manchester United to begin his next chapter in the Premier League.

The United States seeks to secure its place in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal and provide a winning send-off for Pochettino. Haiti will attempt to overturn the large deficit in the return leg.

According to the match report, coverage of Tuesday’s fixture includes updates, analysis and key talking points from the contest in Cincinnati.