Poor starts push Man United toward a Premier League relegation fight

Manchester United remain in a relegation battle after a dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left the club in the bottom three and manager Michael Carrick under threat, the report said. United twice overturned a two-goal deficit to salvage a point, but the result extended their winless league run to eight matches — their worst such stretch in Premier League history — and left them without a league victory since August.

Two stoppage-time goals from substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu denied Villa a win and prevented United from entering the international break on the back of three consecutive league defeats, according to the source. Still, the game underlined a pattern of chaotic matches driven by poor starts and late fightbacks, which the report said exposes Carrick to serious criticism over his ability to bring stability and results.

The club have conceded first in 10 of 15 games this season in all competitions, with three of those instances occurring inside the opening 10 minutes, the source noted. That pattern repeated at Old Trafford as Unai Emery’s side led 2-0 inside five minutes. The report also referenced a Champions League match in which Roma raced into a 2-0 half-time lead before United recovered to win 3-2.

United conceded two quick goals after the interval against Villa and, as a result, became the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to concede 30 goals this season in all competitions, the report said. The club are also the first team this Premier League season to concede two goals in the first 10 minutes of each half and only the second side in Premier League history to do so, with the only previous example being Manchester City in October 1995.

The source described the situation as a historic low for the club, which has never been in the Premier League relegation zone this far into a campaign. Carrick has managed just one league win — against Ipswich in August — and, after a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como, the club’s hierarchy opted to keep him in place. Since that decision United have taken one point from three games, conceding nine goals, the report added.