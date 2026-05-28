Popovic runs meticulous Socceroos World Cup camp in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Florida — The Socceroos spent a rare day off in Sarasota, trading team gear for civilian clothes and exploring local cafes and food options provided by team staff, according to ESPN. Players were given staff-compiled lists of where to find coffee and nutritious meals as the training camp neared its conclusion.

The day followed a recovery-focused Monday that featured yoga and a beach session after the squad dodged lightning to complete an internal practice match. The game began against the Florida Badgers but ended as the semiprofessional side could not wait for the storm to clear, ESPN reported.

Eight players arrived as late additions after recent flights, while eight others were sent home the night before, a routine part of managing an extended squad. Staff hope the late cuts will help maintain standards and intensity in the remaining days, according to ESPN. Training has been based at IMG Academy, with players such as Mathew Leckie and Harry Souttar in Florida since May 2.

With no fixture until a May 30 friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl and the World Cup opener against Türkiye on June 13, the backroom team has treated the camp as a mini preseason. According to ESPN, players have been pushed harder than would normally be possible in a national team setting as staff look to trigger a physiological process called supercompensation and replicate the six-day cycle of group-stage matches.

Leigh Egger, Australia’s head of high performance, described the approach to ESPN as “pushing the balloon underwater before finding the right time to let it come back to the surface.” Coach Tony Popovic told ESPN, “Certainly, high performance is key. Leigh’s led that department very well. We need to understand what the individual’s needs are.” Popovic said programmes are individualised — citing differences between a player like Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess, who “played every minute [for Swansea City in 2025-26]” and arrived after a week off — and added, “Managing that is ongoing; it doesn’t stop, but so far we’re happy with how the plans are progressing.”