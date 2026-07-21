Portland arena fight, roster moves emerge as top Summer League stories

According to ESPN, the biggest storyline to emerge from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was the unfolding saga over the future of the Portland Trail Blazers and the proposed upgrades to the 30-year-old Moda Center, not free agency or expansion.

The Blazers and multiple levels of Oregon government are locked in an escalating dispute over who will pay for renovations. Some funding has been approved, including more than $300 million at the state level, but negotiations have stalled because officials want strings attached—most notably a long-term lease commitment from the team.

Under a lease negotiated in 2024, the Blazers are signed only through 2030 and would be required to repay local governments for renovation costs if they break the agreement, and those renovations have not been carried out. That short-term deal, signed shortly before the franchise was put on the market by Paul Allen’s estate, may have played a role in the roughly $4.25 billion price paid earlier this year by the ownership group led by Tom Dundon and gives the team leverage in arena talks.

Dundon has sought a better financial outcome for the club and the arena. At a June 24 Portland Metro Chamber event in the Moda Center, Dundon appeared informally and told the audience that his investment in the arena would come through paying taxes, saying, “It feels like we’re making a pretty big investment by staying here and paying these tax rates.” Local outlets have reported that the Blazers have slowed negotiations, a move local officials view as potentially undercutting the process.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with Dundon and partners in Las Vegas and said the situation has “gone off track,” noting there are still open issues to resolve as the league works with both sides to secure a long-term future in Portland. Silver previously said relocation “is not on the table right now,” even as owners voted this spring to study expansion in Seattle and Las Vegas. The league’s territorial rules cover 75 miles for territorial rights and 150 miles for marketing rights, but any relocation would still require an owners’ vote.

The final day of Summer League was also marked by roster moves: the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Luguentz Dort to the Atlanta Hawks as part of three salary-dumping moves this summer that also included Aaron Wiggins going to Atlanta and Isaiah Joe being sent to the Detroit Pistons.