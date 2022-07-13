Game 1 will see right-hander Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA) taking the mound against Nats righty Josiah Gray, while Game 2 will have either Tommy Milone (0-1, 3.60 ERA) or an opener going up against righty Erick Fedde. Milone will be the main pitcher behind whichever starter the Mariners choose to deploy in the nightcap. Flexen finished an on-field side practice at Nationals Park shortly after the game was postponed, which was when he was supposed to make his regularly scheduled turn on Tuesday night. In addition, Julio Rodriguez, a rookie All-Star, is anticipated to miss at least one of the contests.