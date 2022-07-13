in MLB Game

Postponement of the Mariners-Nats game

There will be a day delay in the Mariners’ ascent to their first nine-game winning streak since 2003. Due to bad weather, Tuesday night’s first game of Seattle’s two-game series against the Nationals in the capital was postponed after being delayed by strong storms for more than an hour. The two clubs will make up the game on Wednesday in a split doubleheader with Game 1 beginning at 9:05 am and Game 2 beginning at 3 pm.

Game 1 will see right-hander Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA) taking the mound against Nats righty Josiah Gray, while Game 2 will have either Tommy Milone (0-1, 3.60 ERA) or an opener going up against righty Erick Fedde. Milone will be the main pitcher behind whichever starter the Mariners choose to deploy in the nightcap. Flexen finished an on-field side practice at Nationals Park shortly after the game was postponed, which was when he was supposed to make his regularly scheduled turn on Tuesday night. In addition, Julio Rodriguez, a rookie All-Star, is anticipated to miss at least one of the contests.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

