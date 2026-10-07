Postseason results will be a data point in CBA fight, insiders say

Soon after the 2026 postseason concludes, attention will shift to negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement, with a potential salary cap expected to dominate talks ahead of the sport’s anticipated Dec. 1 lockout, according to the reporting.

Players and team officials told reporters that payroll disparity and competitive balance are likely to shape the debate, and that this year’s playoff outcomes could become ammunition for either side. Observers framed two scenarios: a Los Angeles Dodgers three-peat that could bolster the league’s push for a cap, or a first World Series title for the Milwaukee Brewers or Tampa Bay Rays that might strengthen small-market arguments.

A National League executive called the postseason results “another data point” that either owners or players will use, but warned they “won’t be the end all, be all.” A National League player said the outcome might sway fans but doubted it would change the positions of owners or players, adding he did not expect players to suddenly support a cap if the Dodgers win.

An American League executive said the postseason would have “Zero” impact, asserting that the lockout was desired regardless of the results and stressing a need to build trust with players and confidence with fans. An American League player said the excitement of a successful postseason could encourage both sides to resolve differences sooner, noting that players, owners and fans ultimately want the game to continue.

Asked specifically about a Dodgers three-peat, a National League player said such a result “will be bad,” predicting owners would dig in and the union would oppose a cap, making negotiations “really bad.” A National League executive said a Dodgers repeat would likely embolden owners to argue for increased parity and that additional attention around Mark Walter would add fuel to the debate.