A potential $1 billion lifetime agreement between Steph and Under Armour may be on the horizon

Steph Curry may be about to begin his 14th NBA season with a large bag if he has four rings on his fingers. Curry stated in an interview with Rolling Stone that the Warriors star is nearing a hefty $1 billion lifetime contract with Under Armour. Curry’s $215 million contract with Under Armour is now set to expire in 2024, but it may be extended far longer.

 

Curry will allegedly receive his own subsidiary brand as part of the lucrative arrangement, much like Nike did with Michael Jordan. After being dropped by Nike in 2013 for a variety of reasons, Curry joined the UA team. He committed to Under Armour for over $4 million annually.

Since then, that amount has grown tremendously to over $20 million yearly and has continued to soar. After years of tension between Curry and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank—the 2022 NBA Finals MVP—Curry finally signed a lifetime deal. However, it appears that all issues have been resolved.

 

