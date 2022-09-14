Curry will allegedly receive his own subsidiary brand as part of the lucrative arrangement, much like Nike did with Michael Jordan. After being dropped by Nike in 2013 for a variety of reasons, Curry joined the UA team. He committed to Under Armour for over $4 million annually.

Since then, that amount has grown tremendously to over $20 million yearly and has continued to soar. After years of tension between Curry and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank—the 2022 NBA Finals MVP—Curry finally signed a lifetime deal. However, it appears that all issues have been resolved.