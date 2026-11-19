The Premier League table after 10 games contains familiar names near the top but some unexpected placements, according to ESPN. The defending champions sit first, and Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all inside the top five. Brighton sit second with a plus-19 goal differential — a margin the piece notes is larger than Arsenal and Manchester City have combined so far.

There are outliers elsewhere on the table. Everton, who lost Iliman Ndiaye over the summer and did not sign a striker, are level on points with Chelsea, according to ESPN. Bournemouth have also surprised despite losing manager Andoni Iraola to Liverpool, while Brentford’s goal differential ranks only behind Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Midtable positioning is equally atypical. Tottenham occupy 11th place; two spots lower sits Hull City, who entered the campaign expected to struggle and have, through 10 games, scored as many goals as they have conceded. None of the other promoted teams are in the bottom three, the story adds.

The bottom of the table also features unexpected names: Crystal Palace are anchoring the table, Sunderland are one place above them, and Manchester United are positioned a couple spots higher and are now led by the coach who managed the U.S. men’s national team this past summer, according to ESPN. Those placements underline how different this season looks at a glance.

Statistical quirks deepen the uncertainty. Nottingham Forest have attempted more shots than Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea while conceding the fewest shots in the league, and Fulham have produced more touches in the opposition penalty area than any team besides Manchester City or Arsenal. The non-penalty expected-goals table also paints an odd picture — grouping Arsenal, City and Bournemouth at the top, with Brighton, Forest and Liverpool as the chasing pack — and the piece suggests that the financial rise of non-Big Six clubs and leaguewide trends in man-marking and aggressive pressing are changing what wins games, making season-long predictions harder, according to ESPN.