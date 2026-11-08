Premier League action: Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs in Sunday slate

The weekend’s European slate continues Sunday with a busy Premier League schedule, the weekend schedule shows. Four top-flight matches will kick off simultaneously, setting up a full afternoon of action across England.

Among those fixtures, Crystal Palace will host Liverpool while Sunderland welcomes Chelsea, according to the weekend schedule. Both matches are part of the quartet of games beginning at the same time.

Attention will later shift to Old Trafford, where Manchester United are set to face Aston Villa in what the schedule lists as the match of the day. That fixture arrives after the earlier group of simultaneous kickoffs.

Across the continent, Serie A also features notable matchups Sunday. Genoa are matched with AC Milan, and Internazionale will take on Como, according to the weekend schedule, providing high-profile options for viewers beyond the Premier League.

Fans and followers can expect continuous updates throughout the day as clubs in both England and Italy complete their fixtures, with results and developments unfolding across multiple venues through Sunday.