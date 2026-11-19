Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs after taking the Portugal No. 7 shirt once worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, says TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old, who impressed in Portugal’s recent win over Wales, is being monitored by Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and Brentford as they weigh a move before his transfer value rises.

Manchester United are exploring defensive additions, with Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey listed among their options, Sky Sports reports. The Red Devils are also keeping tabs on Fulham left back Antonee Robinson, who worked with manager Mauricio Pochettino at the U.S. national team, and could revive interest in Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

Despite midfielder Weston McKennie stating he does not want to leave Juventus, Gazzetta dello Sport reports Pochettino is still eager to bring the 28-year-old U.S. international to Old Trafford. Juventus are reportedly targeting Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the move potentially dependent on McKennie’s situation and whether United make a €40 million bid.

Barcelona continue to search for centre-back reinforcements, according to Mundo Deportivo, with Alessandro Bastoni, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez on their list. Mundo Deportivo and TEAMtalk add that Bastoni remains open to a move despite a summer agreement collapsing and that Barca have renewed their efforts to sign Brighton’s 19-year-old Luka Vuskovic, who joined the Seagulls for £46 million this summer and is also being tracked by Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

AC Milan and Galatasaray have shown interest in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes as a potential free agent in July, Nicolo Schira reports. United have offered Fernandes a contract extension through 2029 but no deal has been reached; the 32-year-old reportedly rejected a large offer from Al Hilal last June and is assessing his options ahead of any commitment.

Other reported links include Real Madrid monitoring Brighton midfielder Andres Chema (TEAMtalk); Roma forward Donyell Malen drawing interest from several top clubs (Corriere dello Sport); Nottingham Forest striker Liam Delap as a Tottenham target (Football Transfers); Bayern Munich open to offers for centre back Kim Min-jae (Ekrem Konur); and Napoli, Juventus, Tottenham and Brighton eyeing Monza striker Gustavo Varela (Gazzetta dello Sport). Tottenham and Everton are also reported to want Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze in January (Football Insider).