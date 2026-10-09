Premier League reranked: Questions emerge about Arsenal’s attack

The Premier League returns from a three-week international break under a cloud after the competition announced 114 guilty charges against Manchester City. With that off-field development hanging over the season, the latest rerankings of all 20 clubs have been published for the first time since August, with 33 games remaining.

The combined rankings from Bill Connelly and Ryan O’Hanlon place Manchester City and Arsenal as the likeliest pair to contest the title, while noting that much of the rest of the table looks open. The rerankings are presented alongside each team’s preseason position and current points total.

The analysis flags early unevenness in Arsenal’s form. The Gunners scraped a 2-0 win over Sunderland in which expected goals and shot totals were essentially level and Sunderland recorded more touches inside Arsenal’s penalty area. Two matches later, Brighton pressed Arsenal into a 3-0 victory, leading 2-0 at halftime and outshooting Mikel Arteta’s side 17-11.

Statistically, Arsenal’s underlying numbers are similar to last season: they averaged 1.6 non-penalty expected goals per match and conceded 0.7 last term, and are at 1.5 non-penalty xG and 0.7 conceded so far this season. The analysis notes that a modest decline projected over 38 games equates to about 3.8 fewer goals than last season. The piece also records that Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori started all five league matches after missing significant time last season, that Havertz is already injured again, and that new signing Bruno Guimarães has had little impact through the first five fixtures.

There are signs of both vulnerability and avenues for improvement: Arsenal produced 26 shots and more than 4.0 xG away to Napoli in the Champions League, yet they rank ninth in the Premier League for xG from set pieces so far. The reranking concludes that Manchester City’s legal situation, combined with moments this season when their defense has been exposed, is a greater concern for the title picture than Arsenal’s single poor result against Brighton.