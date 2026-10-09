Premier League returns as Man City appeal guilty verdict; managers to speak

According to ESPN, the Premier League resumes for its first weekend of fixtures since Manchester City were found guilty of breaching the competition’s financial rules. The club is appealing that verdict.

Manchester City travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday in what ESPN calls a blockbuster occasion, given the clubs’ history during some of the period impacted by an independent commission’s findings.

Questions about what comes next for City remain prominent, with ESPN noting that appeals, possible punishments and the timeline for any resolution are expected to be central issues in the coming days.

Managers around the league have already been asked about City’s guilty verdict. ESPN reports that Mikel Arteta, Michael Carrick, Andoni Iraola, Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso are among the notable names scheduled to speak in pre-match news conferences on Friday and can expect to be quizzed about the charges.

City’s Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola this summer, will also face the media, according to ESPN. ESPN has compiled what managers have already said and will say during Friday’s media duties as the weekend’s fixtures get under way.