Prescott ties Romo as teammates recall favorite touchdown catches

FRISCO, Texas — An editor’s note said Dak Prescott tied Tony Romo for the most touchdown passes in Dallas Cowboys history on Sunday after throwing three against the Washington Commanders.

Before the game, Prescott had 245 career touchdown passes, three shy of Romo’s 248 from 2006-2016. Prescott said he might remember every one; he pointed to a slant to Dez Bryant as his first, though the record shows his first touchdown pass was a 17-yard strike to Bryant in the third game of his rookie season after Prescott was taken in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. That throw helped lift the Cowboys to a win over the Chicago Bears and was Prescott’s first career victory at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott told reporters he does not have a single favorite touchdown, saying the ones that stand out are game winners and late, fourth-quarter scores. He has reached four touchdown passes in a game against the Washington franchise on four occasions, most recently in a 38-10 Week 18 victory in the 2023 season.

Prescott has thrown touchdown passes to 39 different players, including 10 current teammates; CeeDee Lamb leads with 35 scoring catches and 11 players have one touchdown reception apiece. According to ESPN, the network asked nine current and former teammates to describe their favorite scoring receptions from Prescott.

According to ESPN, CeeDee Lamb cited a 92-yard touchdown in Week 17, 2023, against the Detroit Lions. On third-and-13 from the Cowboys’ 8, Prescott escaped pressure near the goal line, drifted right and launched a deep ball. Lamb caught it at midfield and jogged into the end zone. ESPN noted it was the longest completion of Prescott’s career, the longest catch of Lamb’s, the second-longest completion in team history and Lamb’s 111th catch of the season, which tied Michael Irvin’s team mark at the time.

Also recalled was Jason Witten’s overtime touchdown in Week 8 of 2016 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In that play, pressured Prescott scrambled and found Witten alone in the end zone for the game-winning score in a 29-23 victory, a sequence Witten described as the quarterback immediately seeing the open man and delivering at a critical time, according to ESPN.