Preseason work under scrutiny as Man United lag in running stats

Manchester United face renewed scrutiny after a run of poor results and a public falling-out between manager Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes. The club lost 4-1 to Como, 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth and 2-0 to Chelsea before a 3-2 Champions League win over Roma provided a temporary reprieve.

Fitness and running figures have become a recurring theme this season, with weekly social-media graphics showing United toward the bottom of the Premier League in distance covered, sprinting and high-speed running. According to Gradient Sports, United rank poorly across every running statistic presented and sit last for average maximum speed. The gap to the team that has covered the most distance is 44.6 km, while the difference to the leading sprinters is 5.34 km.

Summer signing Youri Tielemans told former United defender Rio Ferdinand that United’s preseason work had been almost exclusively “ball work” and involved very little running. United then lost to newly promoted Hull City on the opening weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been connected to fitness concerns. After a run of three wins, Spurs showed signs of recovery, but failed to register a victory before the three-week October international break. Manager Roberto De Zerbi said his side lacked “physical condition” and planned to address that during the extended period without matches. Gradient Sports places Spurs mostly in the middle of the pack, though 16th for distance covered.

Context matters when interpreting running data. “Physical preparation hinges on your game model,” Dave Carolan, a 30-year veteran of sports science in the Premier League and Football League, told ESPN. Teams that press high or defend large spaces typically record more distance and sprints, while sides with a deep block and counterattacking approach show different profiles. Through nine gameweeks, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Brentford rank among the top sprinters; Fulham have covered the most distance and sit 15th, and Ipswich Town have recorded the most sprints while placed 14th. United have averaged 55 percent possession across nine league games, up from last season’s 51.6 percent.