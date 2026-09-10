Preseason’s key questions for Bruins, Sabres and Red Wings

It has been nearly three months since the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history. The 2026 draft introduced new prospects across the league and the offseason featured significant trade and free-agent movement. With training camps opening and preseason approaching, ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton laid out the biggest lingering question for each of the 32 NHL clubs as roster and lineup decisions near.

For the Boston Bruins, the central question is how the roster retool will play out. According to ESPN, Boston acquired 24-year-old JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth in June in exchange for two first-round picks; Peterka had 25 goals and 47 points in 82 games last season. The Bruins also re-signed Connor Clifton and added Will Borgen, while free-agent departures included Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke. General manager Don Sweeney has not finalized a new contract for restricted free agent Matthew Poitras, who spent most of 2025-26 with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, and prospects such as James Hagens could factor into the NHL roster.

Buffalo’s pressing issue is whether the team needs a long-term, workhorse goaltender. ESPN reports the Sabres have been pursuing Connor Hellebuyck, who has requested a trade from Winnipeg and remains under contract through 2030-31 with an $8.5 million cap hit. Buffalo relied on a tandem of Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen last season and ended a historic playoff drought, but that duo struggled late in the postseason as Buffalo failed to reach the Eastern Conference finals. Hellebuyck is a three-time Vezina winner, earned a Hart Trophy in 2025 and won Olympic gold in 2026, though his NHL postseason record stands at 24-34.

The Detroit Red Wings face a management question after Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager in July. According to ESPN, the search for a successor has been largely quiet, and Detroit Tigers assistant GM Jeff Greenberg removed himself from consideration.