LONDON — Arsenal manager Renee Slegers appeared drained as she faced questions about her future after a goalless draw with West Ham United at the Emirates, according to ESPN. The result capped a difficult week for the club that began with a 1-1 draw against London City Lionesses and included a heavy defeat by OL Lyonnes in the Women’s Champions League, ESPN reported.

Arsenal have drawn every match at the Emirates so far this season, registering six draws there, and the home ground no longer yields the advantage it once did, according to ESPN. The team created 22 chances against West Ham but managed only six on target, and their tally of 11 goals in 11 WSL matches underscores a broader struggle in the final third, ESPN noted.

The domestic campaign has been troubling. Arsenal sit 12 points behind Chelsea and have won just three of 10 league games, according to ESPN. The club will also face Champions League quarterfinal play-offs in February after failing to beat Barcelona or Lyonnes in continental competition, ESPN added.

Slegers addressed the media after the draw, saying, “I love the club. I am very passionate about this group of players who are going through a very, very difficult time, and I take my responsibilities because the results haven’t been good enough.” She conceded the team had not inspired fans and said, “It’s so quiet in the stadium because we don’t inspire enough, we don’t bring enough energy,” according to ESPN.

ESPN reported that Slegers did not face the media following a 2-2 draw with Paris FC, with sources saying she was too angry. Those same sources described emotional scenes in the dressing room after that match, with Slegers said to have been crying and hugging players. At the Emirates on Sunday, a sparsely filled stadium emptied before the final whistle and the remaining fans booed, ESPN reported.

The erosion of fan support echoed the end of Jonas Eidevall’s reign, when he lost the dressing room and backing of supporters; some fans brought mock P45 forms at his final game, according to ESPN. With a three-week international break approaching, Slegers’ position at the club remains uncertain, ESPN reported.