Pride, joy and nerves as families watch relatives on World Cup stage

After Erling Haaland’s late finish secured Norway’s first World Cup knockout victory, the striker’s muted celebration contrasted with an emotional response from his father, Alfie, who covered his face in the stands. Alfie has witnessed much of his son’s club success with Manchester City but described seeing Haaland wear the national shirt as a distinct milestone, according to ESPN.

Alfie told ESPN he has followed his son’s career since childhood and called the World Cup appearance a proud moment for the family. A former Norway World Cup player himself in 1994, Alfie said he has been to hundreds of Erling’s games and that, while every parent feels some nerves, he is more excited than anxious and tries to simply enjoy the occasion and hope the team performs well, ESPN reported.

Across the Atlantic, former Green Bay Packers receiver Antonio Freeman watched his son, 21-year-old Alex Freeman, become the youngest member of the U.S. squad and score in the 2-0 group-stage win over Australia. Antonio, a Super Bowl champion in 1997, recalled to ESPN how Alex turned early household mischief into a footballing career and described seeing his son start and score for the national team as an emotionally overwhelming experience.

For England forward Marcus Rashford, the journey to the World Cup included childhood sacrifices such as traveling on three buses to training with his mother, Melanie, and coping with rushed meals and late nights before school. Marcus’ brother, Dane, told ESPN that watching his sibling represent England is the end result of years of sacrifice, resilience and belief and reflects the contributions of family members who supported him long before the global stage arrived.

Families following players from the U.S., Canada and Mexico have described a mixture of pride, joy and anxiety as loved ones take the field. The stakes of World Cup competition can make viewing uncomfortable at times, underlining how national representation remains the pinnacle of many players’ careers, according to ESPN.