Priest’s pregame blessing draws attention after Ravens’ missed kick

LATROBE, Pa. — The Rev. Maximilian Maxwell, prior of Saint Vincent Archabbey, saw an ordinary pregame ritual become a national talking point after the Baltimore Ravens’ missed field goal by Tyler Loop sealed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 18 win, clinching the AFC North and a 2025 playoff berth, according to ESPN.

Father Max celebrated at home, then watched a television replay and saw himself walking across the gold end zone at Acrisure Stadium sprinkling holy water, ESPN reported. NBC broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth highlighted the clip during the telecast, with Tirico noting the timing of the pregame blessing and Collinsworth responding with a laugh that it was not Loop’s fault, according to ESPN.

The attention was immediate. Father Max said his phone rang nonstop for days, news crews arrived at the monastery and TMZ requested an interview, ESPN reported. He declined media requests at the time and said he did not like the sudden influx of messages, according to ESPN.

Saint Vincent monks said the blessing is a long-standing, nonpartisan ritual. Father Max told ESPN the sprinkling of water was intended as a prayer for the players’ health and safety and that he did not pray for one team to win or another to lose. The cameras, the archabbey said, did not show that the priest blessed the entire field before the game and that the ritual is performed quietly, according to ESPN.

Father Max said the water did not determine the outcome of the game, and he rejected the idea of divine intervention, according to ESPN. The pregame blessing has been carried out for about a decade alongside the Rev. Paul Taylor, who also serves as president of Saint Vincent College. Father Paul described the practice as a unifying tradition and said, “God doesn’t pick sides,” according to ESPN.

The clip drew reactions from players and media figures. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told ESPN he laughed about the moment with others who sent him the clip, according to ESPN.