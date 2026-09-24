Projecting NHL breakout and regression candidates for 2026–27

ESPN identified a dozen NHL players who could either take a significant step forward or regress in 2026-27, with eligibility limited to non-rookies. According to ESPN, many players projected to improve are in the final year of entry-level deals or the first year of their first standard contract, while regression candidates often come off career years with elevated shooting percentages or roles unlikely to be sustained.

Matvei Michkov, a 21-year-old right wing for the Philadelphia Flyers with a $950,000 AAV, posted 20 goals and 31 assists in 81 games in 2025-26. According to ESPN, Michkov appears primed for a true breakout after an impressive summer and offseason preparation. The report notes he must still earn the trust of coach Rick Tocchet, but if he is given larger offensive opportunities — including power-play minutes — Michkov has the tools to be a top-six difference-maker and could approach a point-per-game pace depending on the ice time he receives.

Matthew Wood, a 21-year-old right wing with Nashville on a $950,000 AAV, recorded 17 goals and 13 assists in 71 games in 2025-26. According to ESPN, Wood is expected to open his second season with expanded top-six minutes alongside Filip Forsberg and see regular time on the top power-play unit. ESPN describes him as a power-forward type whose net-front presence and ability to drive the rush could translate to substantial goal totals; the outlet projects his production could rise toward 55 points as he receives more ice time and team opportunity.

Gabe Perreault, 21, a right wing for the New York Rangers earning $941,667 annually, had 12 goals and 15 assists in 49 games last season. According to ESPN, Perreault is slated to start the season on the top line, which should increase his even-strength minutes and create chances to join the top power play. Paired with Mika Zibanejad, ESPN expects Perreault’s goal-scoring to mesh with playmaking around him as the Rangers seek contributions from younger players to complement veterans such as Zibanejad, Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin and J.T. Miller.