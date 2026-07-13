Projecting the USMNT’s 2030 World Cup roster: 30 players to watch

The 2026 World Cup is over for the U.S. men’s national team, and attention turns already to the 2030 tournament, which will be hosted primarily by Morocco, Portugal and Spain. The next cycle begins with friendly matches later this fall, and the post-World Cup period will bring roster turnover as long-time stalwarts such as Tim Ream move on and younger prospects push for places.

There is the possibility that all three goalkeepers from the 2026 roster could return in 2030. Matt Turner will be 36 by then and could still be playing at that stage. Matt Freese, 27 and with New York City FC, had an up-and-down World Cup but appears to be entering his prime, and the question is whether a move to Europe will follow to raise his level.

Chris Brady, 22 of the Chicago Fire, looks likely to test himself overseas. He has drawn inquiries from Europe before and, according to ESPN, sources told the network there was no letup in interest from European teams. Brady has compiled 115 first-team appearances for Chicago. Diego Kochen, 20 and on loan at Lyngby from FC Barcelona after seven seasons in Barcelona’s system, will seek first-team minutes in Denmark’s top flight, while other young keepers such as Patrick Schulte and Julian Eyestone are waiting in the wings.

Defender turnover is possible despite a generally young backline; Tim Ream was the only defender above 30 on the recent group. The U.S. needs more consistency after the round-of-16 loss to Belgium. Chris Richards, 26 of Crystal Palace, has been central to the three trophies Palace won in the past two seasons and should remain in the mix. Antonee Robinson, 28 at Fulham, and Auston Trusty, 27 at Celtic, bring experience and recent club success.

Alex Freeman, 21 at Villarreal, has seen his profile rise over the last 12 months and will hope to build on a full preseason. Joe Scally, 23 with Borussia Mönchengladbach, offers versatility between center back and outside back. Daniel Munie, 26 of the San Jose Earthquakes, has been at the heart of the Quakes’ revival, showing necessary athleticism and the ability to make line-breaking passes.