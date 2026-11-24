Paris Saint-Germain have added Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz and Chelsea’s Estêvão to their shortlist as the club assesses whether to reinforce its forward line following long-term injuries to Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Diario AS. Manager Luis Enrique plans to take time before making a decision while the squad is evaluated in the coming weeks.

Díaz, 29, has been identified as an option because of his direct dribbling style, while 19-year-old Estêvão is on PSG’s radar due to limited minutes in London, the report says.

Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Tottenham Hotspur winger Luca Williams-Barnett, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 18-year-old is said to be close to signing a new contract with Spurs, with the club reportedly handling final details that could fend off outside interest. Williams-Barnett recorded a goal and an assist on his first Premier League start in Tottenham’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Manchester United are preparing an approach for United States and Villarreal right back Alex Freeman, Football Insider reports. The 22-year-old has made 16 appearances for Villarreal this season, impressed scouts on multiple occasions and continued form after the 2026 World Cup. An approach in January would reunite Freeman with former USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, the report adds.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are said to be monitoring Internazionale striker Pio Esposito, according to Nicolo Schira. Inter reportedly rejected offers around €60 million for the 21-year-old, who is under contract until 2032 and viewed as indispensable to manager Cristian Chivu’s squad. Esposito scored a hat trick in Inter’s 4-4 draw with Atalanta and netted twice in Italy’s 3-1 Nations League victory over France on Nov. 12.

Bayern Munich are also considering a short-term approach for New York Red Bulls striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as cover for Harry Kane, Sky Germany reports. The 37-year-old is expected to become a free agent at the end of the year and is familiar to Bayern after contributing directly to 51 goals in 122 matches during a four-year spell that ended in 2024.