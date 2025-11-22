PSG Defeats Le Havre 3-0 to Regain Ligue 1 Lead

PSG 3-0 Le Havre AC (Nov 22, 2025) Game Analysis – ESPN Skip to main content Skip to navigation ESPN NFL NFL NBA NBA MLB MLB NCAAF NCAAF NHL NHL Soccer Soccer WNBA WNBA More Sports More Sports Watch Watch Bet ESPN BET Fantasy Fantasy Where to Watch Search PSG v Le Havre AC 2025-26 Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain PSG PSG 9-3-1 , 30 PTS 3 9-3-1 , 30 PTS FT Le Havre AC Le Havre AC HAC 3-5-5 , 14 PTS 0 3-5-5 , 14 PTS Lee Kang-in – 29' João Neves – 65' Bradley Barcola – 87' Summary Report Commentary Statistics Line-Ups PSG beat Le Havre to return to Ligue 1 summit By PA Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 06:24 pm Facebook Facebook Messenger Twitter Email Paris Saint-Germain moved back to the top of Ligue 1 with a hard-fought 3-0 win over plucky Le Havre at the Parc des Princes. Goals from Lee Kang-in , João Neves and Bradley Barcola paved the way for victory but the hosts had goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier to thank before securing the points. Chevalier saved brilliantly in the early stages after Issa Soumare’s cross had caused havoc in the PSG box and they rode their luck to take the lead on the half-hour mark. Lee’s shot squirmed past Le Havre goalkeeper Mory Diaw , who should have done better at the far post, but the visitors were far from finished. Yassine Kechta had a powerful effort saved by Chevalier and Ayumo Seko’s effort grazed the crossbar as Le Havre — looking to extend their four-match unbeaten run — took the game to Luis Enrique’s side. Chevalier was called into action again midway through the second half to save a free kick from Yanis Zouaoui and it took them until the 65th minute to double their lead. Barcola had two shots scrambled away by a combination of keeper Diaw and the Le Havre defence before Neves was on hand to lash home the rebound and give Enrique’s men a bit of breathing space. Soumare continued to be a constant thorn in PSG’s side and he came close to reducing the deficit late on when he fired his shot against the woodwork. But the home side confirmed their victory in the 87th minute when Barcola latched onto a pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to beat Diaw and make it three for the hosts. It was hardly the kind of convincing performance Enrique will have had in mind after a series of unconvincing performances prior to the international break. But they still found enough with a heavily-rotated side to get the job done and move two points clear of closest rivals Marseille and Lens — with a number of big names ready to return for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Tottenham. Game Information Parc des Princes 3:05 PM , November 22, 2025 Paris , France Referees : Mathieu Vernice French Ligue 1 Standings Team GP W D L GD P Paris Saint-Germain 13 9 3 1 +16 30 Marseille 13 9 1 3 +21 28 Lens 13 9 1 3 +11 28 Strasbourg 13 7 1 5 +7 22 Stade Rennais 13 5 6 2 +5 21 Lille 12 6 2 4 +8 20 Lyon 12 6 2 4 +3 20 AS Monaco 13 6 2 5 0 20 Nice 13 5 2 6 -5 17 Toulouse 12 4 4 4 +2 16 Paris FC 12 4 2 6 -3 14 Le Havre AC 13 3 5 5 -7 14 Angers 12 3 4 5 -5 13 Metz 12 3 2 7 -15 11 Brest 12 2 4 6 -7 10 Nantes 12 2 4 6 -7 10 Lorient 12 2 4 6 -12 10 AJ Auxerre 12 2 1 9 -12 7 Full Table Ligue 1 News PSG beat Le Havre to return to Ligue 1 summit Paris Saint-Germain moved back to the top of Ligue 1 with a hard-fought 3-0 win over plucky Le Havre at the Parc des Princes. Pogba makes Monaco debut, plays 1st game in 2 years since doping ban Former Manchester United and Juventus star Paul Pogba made his Monaco debut Saturday, playing his first minutes in over two years. Monaco's Paul Pogba returns from doping ban: Timeline of how we got here Paul Pogba is set to return to professional football for the first time in two years. ESPN tracks the timeline of his recent issues. All Ligue 1 News Terms of Use Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads EU Privacy Rights Cookie Policy Manage Privacy Preferences © ESPN Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.