Paris Saint-Germain routed Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium, reinforcing their claim as the team to beat in Europe. The back-to-back Champions League winners led 3-0 at halftime after a 19-minute spell produced goals from Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha, according to Rob Dawson.

City responded in the second half with Erling Haaland scoring twice. Haaland became Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League and the youngest player to reach 60 goals in the competition, breaking Lionel Messi’s mark by a day. PSG’s Maghnes Akliouche added a goal to halt a full-scale comeback, and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a late penalty from Ferran Torres, Dawson wrote.

Pep Guardiola returned to the Etihad for the first time since leaving the club in May and saw a dominant performance by Luis Enrique’s side. Mark Ogden noted the matchup renewed the debate over the two coaches’ legacies: both Guardiola and Luis Enrique have won three Champions League titles and both led Barcelona to a treble, but Luis Enrique has guided PSG to consecutive European crowns while Guardiola has not won back-to-back Champions Leagues.

Enzo Maresca made three changes at halftime and City improved after the break, but the result served as a chastening Champions League lesson. Maresca had said before the match he did not know whether City were close to PSG’s level; Dawson pointed out City remain perfect in the Premier League so far this season but have struggled in Europe since winning the trophy in 2023, not advancing past the quarterfinals since the final in Istanbul and falling to Real Madrid in last season’s round of 16.

The reports concluded PSG are the current benchmark in European competition and are chasing a third straight Champions League title this season. While there is time remaining in the campaign, the Etihad defeat underscored the gulf between the reigning champions and City on this night, Dawson wrote.