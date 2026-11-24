Paris Saint-Germain and the Jordan brand have revealed the club’s 2026-27 third kit, a collaboration that arrives four months into the season. The reigning, two-time UEFA Champions League holders describe the collection as a contemporary overhaul of the club’s traditional layout.

The central Hechter stripe—present on the Nike-branded home and away shirts this season—remains a defining element of the new design. That familiar vertical band, used since the club was founded in the mid-1970s, is retained to keep the shirt immediately recognisable as PSG.

Rather than the usual solid red, white and blue blocks, the Hechter stripe is treated with a mottled tie-dye wash. Reds, greens and purples swirl together across the stripe, set against a flat black base for contrast.

The PSG crest, Jordan’s Jumpman logo and the side panels are overlaid in bright red, while names, numbers and sponsor marques are rendered in bright yellow. Those contrasting primary colours are used to create intentional visual pops across the kit.

PSG’s Jordan collaborations have allowed for greater creative freedom, and the club’s latest third kit takes a more abstract approach than the standard templates. The result is a markedly different look that the club presented as a fresh take on its long-standing Hechter heritage.