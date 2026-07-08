PSG, Spurs and Chelsea target USMNT striker Folarin Balogun

Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are all tracking USMNT and AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, according to Footmercato. The 25-year-old has drawn attention with his World Cup performances and had a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina overturned by FIFA after a call from US President Donald Trump, Footmercato reported.

Monaco are already preparing for Balogun’s potential departure, compiling a list of replacements and submitting a €15 million offer for Nantes forward Matthis Abline, the outlet added.

Major League Soccer clubs have placed calls to investigate the availability of Mohamed Salah, Fabrizio Romano reported. Salah has been a free agent since his Liverpool contract expired and has continued to attract interest from the Saudi Pro League; the 34-year-old is expected to decide his next move after the World Cup, Romano wrote.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has identified Atletico Madrid’s Julián Álvarez as the striker he wants, Mundo Deportivo reported. The 26-year-old Argentina international is seen as a different profile from Robert Lewandowski and remains a priority for Barca officials Deco and Joan Laporta, who have reportedly pushed Atletico to accept a fee in excess of €100 million.

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho is being monitored by Napoli amid interest from several European clubs and potential offers from Saudi Arabia, TEAMtalk reported. Chelsea are willing to consider permanent offers for the 22-year-old but are not interested in loaning him, the outlet added.

Juventus have made Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez their primary transfer target for a new No. 1, Sky Italia reported, and will meet the goalkeeper’s agent to discuss costs. Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario is being considered as an alternative should talks stall, Sky Italia wrote. Other reported moves include Illan Meslier set to join Arsenal (Sky Sports) and Barcelona pursuing Joao Cancelo (Marca), among several other ongoing negotiations.