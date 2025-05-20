PSG vs Inter Prediction – Champions League Semifinal Clash

Champions League Preview – May 20, 2025

The second semifinal of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League pits Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Inter Milan in a showdown featuring attacking firepower, tactical balance, and elite European pedigree.

With both teams eyeing continental glory, this match promises fireworks in what could be Kylian Mbappé’s final UCL run with PSG before a potential summer move.

Team Form and Route to the Semifinals

PSG

Knocked out Manchester City in the quarterfinals (3-2 agg)

Key Players: Mbappé , Ousmane Dembélé , Vitinha

Last 5 matches: W-W-D-W-L

Inter Milan

Edged past Bayern Munich in a thrilling 4-4 (away goals) quarterfinal

Key Players: Lautaro Martínez , Nicolò Barella , Yann Sommer

Last 5 matches: D-W-W-L-W

Head-to-Head

This is the first competitive UCL knockout meeting between these two clubs. While PSG has been dominant in Ligue 1, Inter has shown tremendous resilience against top-tier sides in Europe.

Tactical Breakdown

PSG: Speed and direct attacking with Mbappé and Dembélé on the flanks

Inter: Structured 3-5-2 with possession control and counterattacks through Barella and Dimarco

The midfield battle between Vitinha and Calhanoglu will be crucial in setting the pace.

Prediction

This match could go either way, but PSG’s attacking quality and experience under pressure may give them the edge in the first leg.

Score Prediction: PSG 2 – 1 Inter Milan

Betting Odds (as of May 20, 2025)

PSG Win: +125

Inter Win: +210

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Call-to-Action (CTA):

Stay tuned for our second-leg prediction and full coverage of the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final, including team news, odds, and expert picks.