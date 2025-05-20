PSG vs Inter Prediction – Champions League Semifinal Clash

Champions League Preview – May 20, 2025
The second semifinal of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League pits Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Inter Milan in a showdown featuring attacking firepower, tactical balance, and elite European pedigree.
With both teams eyeing continental glory, this match promises fireworks in what could be Kylian Mbappé’s final UCL run with PSG before a potential summer move.
Team Form and Route to the Semifinals
PSG
-
Knocked out Manchester City in the quarterfinals (3-2 agg)
-
Key Players: Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha
-
Last 5 matches: W-W-D-W-L
Inter Milan
-
Edged past Bayern Munich in a thrilling 4-4 (away goals) quarterfinal
-
Key Players: Lautaro Martínez, Nicolò Barella, Yann Sommer
-
Last 5 matches: D-W-W-L-W
Head-to-Head
This is the first competitive UCL knockout meeting between these two clubs. While PSG has been dominant in Ligue 1, Inter has shown tremendous resilience against top-tier sides in Europe.
Tactical Breakdown
-
PSG: Speed and direct attacking with Mbappé and Dembélé on the flanks
-
Inter: Structured 3-5-2 with possession control and counterattacks through Barella and Dimarco
The midfield battle between Vitinha and Calhanoglu will be crucial in setting the pace.
Prediction
This match could go either way, but PSG’s attacking quality and experience under pressure may give them the edge in the first leg.
Score Prediction: PSG 2 – 1 Inter Milan
Betting Odds (as of May 20, 2025)
-
PSG Win: +125
-
Inter Win: +210
-
Draw: +240
-
Over 2.5 Goals: -110
Call-to-Action (CTA):
Stay tuned for our second-leg prediction and full coverage of the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final, including team news, odds, and expert picks.