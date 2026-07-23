Public records show Anthony Edwards married to Shannon Jackson

Public records indicate Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is married. As first discovered by minnesotasportsfan.com, the Minnesota Official Marriage System’s website lists a marriage certificate for Edwards and Shannon Jackson.

The certificate listed on the MOMS website gives the marriage date as July 16. The entries on that state site are the basis for the reporting that Edwards and Jackson are now husband and wife.

Edwards was seen at Fanatics Fest last week wearing a black band on his ring finger, which drew attention from fans. The ring was noticed by eagle-eyed observers at the event.

Jackson, who previously used the name Jeanine Robel, and Edwards went public with their relationship in 2020. The couple share a daughter, Aislynn, who is two years old.

On the court, Edwards averaged 28.8 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the 2025-26 regular season.