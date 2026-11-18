The United States advanced to the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Haiti in the second leg at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, according to the match report. The win extended a six-goal lead carried over from the first leg, ensuring the U.S. moved on with authority.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with a bicycle-kick strike in the 25th minute, a finish that the report noted came after a “hockey assist” and came with the winger heavily involved in the build-ups. Eighteen-year-old Julian Hall doubled the lead just before halftime, slipping a shot past Haiti goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre in the 43rd minute.

Haiti increased their attacking intent in the second half but were unable to break through, leaving the scoreline intact through the final whistle. The report credited 20-year-old goalkeeper Diego Kochen with two saves and said he looked comfortable overall despite mistiming a single run from his net.

Tuesday’s match was also the final game for head coach Mauricio Pochettino before his move to Manchester United. The report rated Pochettino a 9 out of 10, saying the team displayed intensity and control in what it called a fitting farewell.

Individual ratings highlighted several standout performances. Pulisic and Weston McKennie each received 9s, with McKennie credited for two assists. Players given 8s included Malik Tillman, Julian Hall, Alex Freeman and Auston Trusty, while Diego Kochen, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter and substitute Cavan Sullivan were each rated 7. Folarin Balogun was listed at 6, and two late subs — Santiago Castaneda and Reed Baker-Whiting — were not rated, according to the report.