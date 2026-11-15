Pulisic brace leads USMNT to 6-0 rout of Haiti in Concacaf Nations League

The U.S. men’s national team opened its Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series with a dominant 6-0 victory over Haiti at Miami’s Nu Stadium on Saturday, according to the match report. The result came with coach Mauricio Pochettino set to leave for Manchester United; Pochettino will have one match remaining in charge in next Tuesday’s second leg.

Auston Trusty broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with a set-piece finish assisted by Sebastian Berhalter. Teenager Julian Hall added a second after halftime in the 52nd minute, an appearance that cap-tied him to the national team. Christian Pulisic converted a penalty in the 62nd minute and struck again a minute later to make it 4-0, per the report.

Weston McKennie extended the lead with a goal in the 68th minute, and Folarin Balogun sealed the scoring with an 82nd-minute effort. The report noted that the hosts increased the pressure after halftime and produced five goals in the second half to turn a controlled performance into a rout.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino received a 9 out of 10 rating for his team selection and tactical balance. Christian Pulisic earned a 9 rating for his two goals and growing chemistry with the attack; Malik Tillman and Weston McKennie were also rated 9. Auston Trusty, Alex Freeman, Sebastian Berhalter, Tyler Adams, Julian Hall and Folarin Balogun received 8s. Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson were given 7s, while goalkeeper Diego Kochen was rated 6 after making a few key interventions and benefiting from an offside that wiped out a Haitian opportunity.

Substitute Bryan Reynolds was credited with precise distribution on the right, completing 11 of 12 passes and receiving a 7. Mathis Albert, Adri Mehmeti and Justin Ellis entered late and were listed as not rated, with Mehmeti credited for winning the ball that led to Balogun’s goal, according to the match report.