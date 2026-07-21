Pulisic fronts AC Milan 2026-27 away kit inspired by 2005 and 2007 finals

AC Milan has unveiled its 2026-27 away kit, a design explicitly inspired by the club’s UEFA Champions League finals against Liverpool in 2005 and 2007. Filippo Inzaghi, who played a pivotal role in the 2007 final, is the face of the launch campaign.

The white shirt carries a slogan familiar to Milan supporters. On the back of the neck the jersey reads: “After Istanbul, there’s always Athens.” The phrase references the club’s experience in the two finals against Liverpool.

Milan suffered one of the most dramatic comebacks in European Cup history in 2005, when the team led 3-0 at halftime in Istanbul before Liverpool recovered to draw 3-3 and prevail in a penalty shootout. Two years later in Athens, Inzaghi scored twice to give Milan a 2-1 victory, with assists from Andrea Pirlo and Kaká, securing the most recent of the club’s seven European Cup titles.

Christian Pulisic appears prominently in the promotional material for the new kit. Pulisic entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying an injury, and the United States — co-hosts of the tournament — were eliminated in the round of 16 after a 4-1 defeat to Belgium. Pulisic sustained a bone bruise and a microfracture in his lower leg during that match and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, making the kit’s message a timely reminder as he works toward recovery.

Serie A rival Juventus also released its latest change shirt, a pink jersey that nods to the club’s earliest kits and features a two-tone collar and sleeve cuffs along with the Adidas trefoil. Neither Milan nor Juventus will wear their new jerseys in next season’s Champions League after both clubs were displaced from Serie A’s top four by AS Roma and Como on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign.