Pulisic struggled at World Cup; injuries and optics cloud his legacy

Christian Pulisic endured a difficult World Cup that failed to match the expectations many U.S. men’s national team fans had for him, according to the article. The piece says he has drawn widespread criticism since the USMNT’s disappointing exit and that the scrutiny is, for the most part, understandable. A nugget from Derek Jeter — “you don’t only get to be famous on the good days” — is used to frame how public perception shifts after poor performances.

On the field, the article reports Pulisic’s form was inconsistent. He produced about 45 minutes of excellent play in the opener against Paraguay, then did not appear again in the group stage until a short, low-stakes outing against Türkiye two weeks later. The match against Bosnia and Herzegovina is described as fine but unremarkable, while the defeat to Belgium is labeled a “nightmare,” noting he lost possession 14 times in that game.

The piece also highlights an injury issue. It states Pulisic sustained a bone bruise and a microfracture in his lower leg during the tournament and that his availability has been unreliable. The article cautions that only Pulisic knows the exact severity of his condition and argues there is little point in criticizing him for missing time without that context. It adds that such availability concerns affect his standing in longer-term debates about all-time U.S. players, where durability bolsters cases for names like Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey.

Off-field optics are another element the article raises. It cites Landon Donovan saying Pulisic’s inner circle is a problem, and notes U.S. women’s national team figures Carli Lloyd and Sydney Leroux took issue with Pulisic discussing rest for his injured leg after elimination. Tim Howard is quoted as saying, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them.” The article describes Pulisic as a classic minimizer and recalls his remark that the World Cup was “just another big tournament,” as well as a post-elimination line that it was “just the start for us and for this sport in America.”

Finally, the article notes Pulisic has not been a rah-rah leader for the national team; both Mauricio Pochettino and Gregg Berhalter chose others as World Cup captains. It concludes that this World Cup was meant to be a peak for the group and for Pulisic personally, and that the missed opportunity will linger as questions about his role and future persist.